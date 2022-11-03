OSDH Investigating Spike In Stomach Illness In Hydro

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Caddo County Health Department are investigating a spike in stomach illness complaints among residents of Hydro.

While the OSDH is still investigating, they recommend that Hydro residents avoid drinking tap water at this time.

The OSDH says they have not confirmed that the illness is coming from the water.

They recommend using bottled water whenever possible.

If you have any questions, contact the Caddo County Health Department at (405) 247-2507.



