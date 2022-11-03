State Department Of Education Launches New Online Portal To Increase School Safety, Security And Health


Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 10:44 am

By: News 9


A new reporting system is now in place online to increase school safety, security and health in Oklahoma schools.

Awareity is a new online portal that provides school communities with a quick and convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues, including security threats.

Bullying, child nutrition, legal concerns or sexual harassment can be reported by clicking the golden butterfly on the State Department of Education website at this link.
