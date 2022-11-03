OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide


Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 9:36 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check.

Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road.

Police received the call from a person claiming Jason Wilson, 36, killed his uncle.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson's uncle -- identified as 67-year-old Randel Clark -- in front of the home. Wilson remained at the home when police came to the scene.

Wilson was then arrested. He is now facing a first-degree murder complaint.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 3rd, 2022

October 29th, 2022

September 16th, 2022

July 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022