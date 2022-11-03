OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide

Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 9:36 am
Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check.
Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road.
Police received the call from a person claiming Jason Wilson, 36, killed his uncle.
When officers arrived, they found Wilson's uncle -- identified as 67-year-old Randel Clark -- in front of the home. Wilson remained at the home when police came to the scene.
Wilson was then arrested. He is now facing a first-degree murder complaint.
This is a developing story.
