OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check.

Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road.

Police received the call from a person claiming Jason Wilson, 36, killed his uncle.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson's uncle -- identified as 67-year-old Randel Clark -- in front of the home. Wilson remained at the home when police came to the scene.

Wilson was then arrested. He is now facing a first-degree murder complaint.

This is a developing story.