Garvin County Associate District Judge Candidate Sabotaged By Fake Mailers

By: Natalie Cruz

-

Fake mailers were brought to Garvin County associate district judge candidate Laura McClain's attention, and the mailers were found to be in favor of the Democratic party.

The mailers included photos of President Joe Biden and former first lady Hilary Clinton, plus several other members of the Democratic party. McClain is a registered Republican, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

McClain's race and all judicial elections are nonpartisan, meaning those on the ballot do not run as a member of any party.

“We have been campaigning since May, I have been going to events, posting on social media, and knocking on doors to let our community know this is false, and I am not a member of the Democratic party”, McClain said.

The fake mailers said they are paid for by the democratic groups Democratic Women United and Democrats for Social Justice. McClain told News 9, those groups are not valid.

“I have sent out mailers and they say paid for by Laura McClain. The mailers do not say that, they are not paid for by me”, McClain said.

Incumbent judge Steve Kendall denounced the mailers in a Facebook post, adding that McClain is a woman of integrity and competence.