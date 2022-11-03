State Wildlife Department Celebrates Gar Week

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is celebrating Gar Week, as the titular fish actually has four separate species inhabiting our state.

The department's Twitter account has posted a thread containing facts, video and information on the fish as a fun learning experience for Oklahomans.

Gar have been around since the Cretaceous period, some 65 to 100 million years ago, meaning they're about as old as Tyrannosaurus rex.﻿