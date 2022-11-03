Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist

Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 6:48 am
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City.
Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road.
Authorities said if you know who either of the two are, call crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
November 3rd, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022