Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist


Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 6:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City.

Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road.

Authorities said if you know who either of the two are, call crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
