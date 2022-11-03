Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers

-

Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs.

Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when a car drove by and opened fire on them. The front of the complex turned into a crime scene.

“Police responded to what turned out to be a double shooting,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

Officers taped off a normally busy street to investigate and said the injured teens, one of them a 14-year-old, went to the hospital by a private vehicle.

“They both suffered significant gunshot wounds but thankfully are expected to survive,” said Knight.

The victims were able to speak to investigators but could not offer any details about the suspect's car.

“The victims indicated that they heard gunfire and suddenly felt themselves hit by gunfire,” said Knight. “The car fled. There’s not a definitive suspect description or vehicle description.”

Police searched a white car at the front of the apartment complex that was near the scene. They did not indicate who the car belonged to.

There were cameras in the area that could give investigators more clues to identify the suspect and a possible motive.

“It’s unclear who fired the shots at this point,” said Knight. “Or why they were fired.”