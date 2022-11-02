Sunbeam Family Services Goes Christmas Shopping For Grand Family Program

-

It’s already November, which means Christmas is just around the corner.

“Today we are shopping for our grand families, which is grandparents raising their grandchildren for our holiday program. We’re shopping to provide gifts for the kids,” said Parthenia Barry with Sunbeam Family Services.

Sunbeam Family Services is all about building healthy Oklahoma families. Wednesday, they went Christmas shopping for their grand families.

“It’s a way to give back to the grand families, the grandparents that are raising their grandchildren, to kind of help alleviate some of the stress that is associated with the holidays,” said Barry.

With 182 families and over 400 kids in the program, they welcomed some much-needed help from over 50 volunteers.

“It’s great, it’s an event that I think we all enjoy especially at Christmas time,” said Lieutenant Fernando Hernandez with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

With wish list in hand, volunteers hit the aisles at a local Walmart searching for toys, games, clothes and candy.

“Barbies right now is what we are shopping for, basketballs, some clothes. We are having so much fun, this is our third time doing it,” said Jennifer Strickland and Maureen Casidy with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“We love it, we love it, this makes our 22nd year,” said Sarah Augenstein, with Sunbeam Family Services.

Amidst all the fun, the purpose was never lost.

“It just really means a lot that I’m getting to be just a small part of such a huge impact, that’s going to put on these families’ lives,” said Mellissa Watson volunteer from Bank of Oklahoma.

“It’s a lot of hard work as you can see coordinating this event, but it is so rewarding that day to see the families and the kids and how excited they are,” said Barry.

Sunbeam offers a lot of programs to help Oklahomans for a list or sign up for their grand family program, visit their website.



