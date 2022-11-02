Masked, Armed Man Caught On Camera In Edmond Neighborhood

-

Residents of the Chimney Hill neighborhood in Edmond are on edge after a lurker was caught on camera this past weekend.

The person appeared to be armed with a gun. He was seen in the group of homes that backs up to Hafer Park.

"Two houses down from us came over on Sunday and wanted to let us know that their camera caught an intruder and wanted us to check our film," explained Katie and Michael Dougherty.

Their neighbor’s footage showed a masked man in their backyard. The Dougherty’s live a couple doors down and their security camera footage caught the person on camera too.

"I was reviewing our footage before her time stamp and that's when I found it," said Katie. “[He] opened the gate and started walking toward our home and at that time our sensitive light basically came on and turned and went toward that way."

Katie said they just added that light a few months ago and the sudden brightness sent the man back to the area between the homes and Hafer Park.

"He left but he didn't book it. He kind of took his casual time and he actually closed the gate behind him," Michael said. Katie added, "there are access points to the back part to get to Hafer in all parts of our neighborhood."

Then about ten minutes after he left the Dougherty's he showed up two houses down at the Dougherty's neighbor.

"He was walking around in what would look like someone playing a tactical type movement," said Edmond PD Public Information Specialist, Emily Ward. "As our officers looked at this video it was clear that it was not an actual trained move that we were making; but he did have his gun out and it appeared to be like he was clearing the backyard."

Now the people who live in the neighborhood can't help but look over their shoulders.

"My son wants to sleep in our room. Almost no sleep. It's been really hard," Katie said.

Anyone with additional footage of the man or information are asked call Edmond PD.