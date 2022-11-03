Sassy Mama: Waldorf Salad

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for Waldorf Salad.





This iconic salad was created by Oscar Tschirky, original maître d'hôtel of the New York Waldorf Astoria Hotel. It was served for the grand opening dinner gala during the spring of 1893. This salad has been copied, changed and experimented with for over 100 years. However, the original salad is still served in the Waldorf dining room.

Ingredients

1 cup diced apples*

1/2 cup diced celery*

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (I use pecans)

1/2 cup mayonnaise*

Zest of 1 orange

1/2 cup red grapes (sliced in half)

5 leaves butter lettuce*

Smoked paprika, for garnish

**These were the only ingredients in the original recipe.

Directions

Mix together all of the ingredients. Add a scoop of salad on top of lettuce and sprinkle with paprika before serving.