Sassy Mama: Grandma's Apple Jell-O Salad

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for Grandma's Apple Jell-O Salad.





Ingredients

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

2/3 cup sugar

1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup diced unpeeled apples (I use Honey Crisp or Granny Smith)

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 to 1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup Cool Whip





Directions

In a saucepan, combine pineapple and sugar. Bring it to a boil and boil for three minutes.

Add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Add cream cheese and stir until mixture is thoroughly combined.

Dice the apples into small bites. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the apples and toss together.

Fold in apples, nuts, and whipped topping. Pour into a 9-in. square baking pan or a round souffle bowl.

Refrigerate until firm. Serve chilled.