By: News 9

Heidi Klum Dresses Up As Worm For Halloween

Heidi Klum is making headlines once again for her annual Halloween party in New York.

Klum is known for her outrageous costumes, and this year was no different as she slithered around the red carpet as a rain worm.

Due to COVID-19, Klum said she spent the last two years dreaming up the elaborate costume.