Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Could Lead To More Sleep, Less Stress, Sleep Research Society Says

Wednesday, November 2nd 2022, 12:38 pm
More sleep and less stress are the potential benefits of eliminating daylight saving time.
According to the Sleep Research Society, daylight saving time causes more light exposure in the evening, which delays the production of melatonin in the body.
This can lead to sleep loss, which is associated with obesity, heart disease, depression and stress.
