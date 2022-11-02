Breast Cancer Screening Free For Oklahomans With State Health Insurance


Wednesday, November 2nd 2022, 9:54 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans with health insurance through the state can now get a breast scan at no charge thanks to a new law.

The new law will cover the costs for the tests needed in determining whether a patient needs a biopsy.

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano said Oklahoma is following in other state's footsteps.

"We're actually the tenth state to make it mandatory for insurance companies," Provenzano said.

Other state lawmakers said this is a step to make sure women don't have to choose between caring for their families, and caring for themselves.
