Oklahomans Vote Early Ahead of the November Election

By: Natalie Cruz

Oklahomans are preparing to cast their ballots early ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election .

Early voting hours begin at 8 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4., and extended hours start at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 and end at 2 p.m.

State lawmakers voted to expand the voting period back in 2021.

Voters can find their early voting location on the state election board’s website and polling location.

For first-time voters in Oklahoma, you will need either a drivers license, passport or tribal I.D. card to vote, voters can also use their voter registration card.

If voters initially opted to vote absentee, but changed their mind, they can still vote in-person.

