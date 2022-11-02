Showers And Storms Coming; Hail And Tornadoes Possible

-

Look for showers possible late in the day Thursday with storms firing in the panhandle, as storms become more widespread in the west overnight into Friday morning.

These storms could produce damaging winds, hail up to the size of quarters, and a few brief spin-ups will be possible. Midday Friday storm chances go up in Oklahoma City.

These storms will likely be severe off and on. The main upper level storm swings out on Friday and will ramp up the storm intensity. A broken line of storms will form, and they will race to the east! Along this line damaging winds will be possible, hail in places, and also a low threat for brief tornadoes.

The largest hail threat is to the southwest where instability will be highest. By Friday evening, the storms should be east of I-35 with wraparound showers forming to the northwest.

Friday night into Saturday morning, a few snowflakes are possible mixed with rain in the north. No snow accumulation of course.

The timing of these storms is still not completely pinned down, so stay tuned to the forecast for updates.