1 Hospitalized After Early-Morning House Fire

By: News 9

-

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out in Southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, crews were called to the scene near Southwest 44th Street and South Western Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, two people were inside of the home at the time the fire broke out. One person was able to escape the fire, but another individual was found unconscious by crews. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Crews say the blaze was contained to a bedroom and it is currently unclear how it broke out.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.



