2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said.

Both victims are recovering in the hospital, according to police.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police said they do not have any information on a possible suspect.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.