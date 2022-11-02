Amazing Oklahomans: Maddy Cunningham


Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 8:58 pm

By: News 9


Our Amazing Oklahoman Tuesday is an Emmy Award winning filmmaker and OSU alumna.

Maddy Cunningham was the field producer for a documentary about the children whose parents were killed in the September 11 attacks.

She says getting to know these families was one of the most rewarding experiences of her whole career.
