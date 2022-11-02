Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife

Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 9:16 pm
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31.
According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart.
When an employee confronted the two, Knight charged the man with a knife.
The two left the store in an older green mini-van driven by an unidentified third person.
Knight is described as 6'1" and 140 pounds with an AK-47 tattoo on his cheek.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
