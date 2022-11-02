By: Chris Yu

Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected.

An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.

Related: OCPD Responds To Central OKC Stabbing

"When officers arrived, they found the man,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. “He had suffered significant wounds.”

Police saw the man's intestines hanging out of a wound on his abdomen, the report said. The 49-year-old victim also had a laceration under his right bicep.

The man told the responding officer that he was in a verbal altercation with a woman before she stabbed him while they were behind the 7-Eleven, police said. The woman then walked away.

Due to his pain, the victim could not provide officers with many details. The man was then taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Just hours earlier, at about 8:46 p.m., another officer responded to the Penn 10 Stop convenience store, less than a mile from the 7-Eleven, after they learned a homeless man was stabbed.

According to the police report, the man told the officer a woman stabbed him on his left bicep.

Authorities said the officer then looked at surveillance from the store, which showed the female suspect buying a knife.

The surveillance video also showed the victim appearing to speak with someone before appearing to get angry and walking toward North Virginia Avenue, according to the report.

The video then showed the victim walking back to the store while holding his arm.

Police said the description of the suspect has a similar description of the attacker in the 7-Eleven stabbing.