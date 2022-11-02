Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run

-

Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC.

The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene.

Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m. after a person driving by called 911 saying a body lying in the road.

“One person was found lying in the roadway there," Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said. “The person in the roadway was taken to an area hospital, sadly pronounced deceased after arriving there.”

There weren't many neighbors in the area, and only a few businesses, most of which were closed at the time of the incident this morning. We did speak to one man working at a nearby business early this morning, who says this is a dark and dangerous road.

Caleb Thrasher, who works at a nearby business, came into work around 3 a.m.

“I was just in the warehouse working away," said Thrasher. “That's when I noticed some squad cars pulling up and the whole street was just blocked off immediately.”

Thrasher said he has seen at least three accidents along Southeast 44th Street over the last year. According to Thrasher, the low number of street lights and fast drivers have made traversing the street dangerous.

“You can't see any debris in the road or anybody until you get up close to them to where you have very little time to react," said Thrasher.

Thrasher said the deadly collision will make him more cautious as he drives on Southeast 44th Street.

“It makes you more aware of your surroundings,” Thrasher said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.