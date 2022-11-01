Big Brothers, Big Sisters Changing The Lives Of Oklahoma Youth

-

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters program is a national volunteer program helping kids with self-esteem, decision making and many other areas of life.

Most people assume it requires a lot of time and money to volunteer, however, through the program, just a couple of hours a month can make a big difference in a child’s life.

“We’re asking just basic, one to one, quality time with a child,” said Leslie Illston, OKC area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The program was introduced in Oklahoma in the late 1950’s as a way of getting positive role models for kids.

“They don’t have time, or they think that they have to spend a lot of money or a lot of personal resources to mentor a youth, and it’s just so much easier than that,” said Illston.

Tommie Hale has been a big brother for 21 years and teaches many messages to his little brothers.

“You can be whatever you want to be if you just press, and just keep pressing and don’t give up,” said volunteer big brother Tommie Hale.

Hale became Kayvion Wilson’s big brother in April and the two have really connected.

“When I pick up Kayvion, it makes me feel good to see him smile, to see him run to my vehicle, to see him give me a hug,” said Hale.

The two share many activities, like going to the movies, playing basketball, and even took a trip to the Science Museum. But they both agree it’s all about spending time together.

“I like going to Waffle House with him,” said Kayvion.

Being a big brother is finding lessons in the simple things.

“The hand that I use, which is mostly my right hand, he told me to hold the knife in that hand and use the fork in the other one,” said Kayvion.

“I think that he’s been a lot happier, he looks forward to going on activities with Mr. Tommie, he’s more outgoing at school,” said Latrishia Wilson, Kayvion’s mother.

“What we ask for is a year commitment, and in that year, we ask you to spend thirty minutes twice a month with a child,” said Illston.

Activities like playing basketball, going to the movies, or even going to the grocery store, its more about spending time and less about spending money. And right now, the need is great for men, women, even couples or families.

“We have 120 kids that are waiting for a big, the majority of those children are boys,” said Illston.

If you’re interested in the Big Brother, Big Sister program, or want to sign your child up for the program visit www.bigoklahoma.org



