OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shootings Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips.

Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an event center near northeast 23rd and Interstate 35. Officers in the area reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The owner of the event center where the Halloween party was held told News 9, he did not know if the suspects were at the party. He said he had tight security and did not allow alcohol at the building.

However, police did find an 18-year-old shooting victim's car abandoned on the interstate.

“Had numerous bullet holes in it,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Thankfully, it appears nobody was seriously injured.”

The teenage victim was injured when one of the windows shattered. Investigators are following leads on the alleged shooter's car description.

“We did get information about the name of at least one person involved in it,” said Knight.

Police worked a second shooting at an underpass at Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue late Monday night. Two unhoused victims told police a silver Impala with four to five men inside first drove by shooting an airsoft gun. One of the victims admitted to throwing a brick at the suspect’s car causing damage to a passenger door. Police said the car circled back and the suspects retaliated by using a handgun to shoot at the victims. A man was shot on his backside and a woman had a bullet pass through her ankle.

“Nobody was seriously injured or had life-threatening injuries, thankfully,” said Knight. “There have been no arrests in the case. Not a definitive description on the suspects.”

Tips for investigators can be left by calling the department's Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300.




