By: News 9, News On 6

Hundreds Of New Laws Now In Effect Statewide

More than 200 new laws have taken effect in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The new laws include a law that allows renters to withhold up to an entire month's rent payment if landlords fail to address health and safety issues.

Other laws include a harsher punishment for people stealing catalytic converters, changes to the medical marijuana industry and cracking down on telemarketing and spam calls.












