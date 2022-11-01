Hundreds Of New Laws Now In Effect Statewide


Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 4:18 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

More than 200 new laws have taken effect in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The new laws include a law that allows renters to withhold up to an entire month's rent payment if landlords fail to address health and safety issues.

Other laws include a harsher punishment for people stealing catalytic converters, changes to the medical marijuana industry and cracking down on telemarketing and spam calls.




