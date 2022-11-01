New Initiative Hopes To Reduce Vehicle Blind Spots

By: News 9

A new effort to prevent automobile collisions involving pedestrians seeks to standardize additional safety features.

As cars and trucks are getting bigger, so are the blind spots, even in the front.

Now, there's a new effort to prevent accidents that claim hundreds of lives every year, including legislation to make front-facing cameras and collision sensors standard.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut said safety should be a priority.

"Safety should not be a premium feature, " Sen. Blumenthal said. "It should be standard, just like airbags and seatbelts."

For more information on Sen. Blumenthal's initiative, click here.



