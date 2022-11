By: News 9

Fire Causes Street Closures In Downtown OKC

-

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

The fire is located near the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue.

Authorities are initially describing the fire as an industrial accident. A lift with two workers got into the powerlines, sparking a fire in a dumpster down below.

The workers were not injured.

Due to the fire, Broadway Avenue is being shut down between 6th and 7th Streets.

This is a developing story.