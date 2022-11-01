Hofmeister Holding Rallies Across The State


Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 9:54 am

By: News 9


The Democratic candidate for Oklahoma governor, Joy Hofmeister, is having "get out the vote" rallies across the state on Tuesday.

Currently, Hofmeister is at the Tower Theater in Oklahoma City, and plans to stop by El Reno, Weatherford, Altus and Lawton.

In addition to the campaign trail, Hofmeister received a nomination from former Congressman J.C. Watts, a Republican, who announced his support for Hofmeister in a new ad ahead of the election.
