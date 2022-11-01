News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District

By: News 9

There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District.

A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer.

Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones took the tour, the trip started with a coffee from Neon Coffee.

Ryan Rudebock, Co-founder of Oklahoma Food Tour said they pick out the best from every menu.

"What we try to do is showcase something that each place does that you can't find elsewhere and so there is a ton of other drinks that you might find at other coffee shops but their signature drinks like the Fitzgerald can't be found anywhere else," said Rudebock.

The tours are typically on foot, walking through the unique Plaza District. Oklahoma Food Tours caters each experience to fit guests' individual needs, they can accommodate any food allergies, preferences and include drinks if that were something you would like to try.

At each stop guests share menu items so they can enjoy every place they eat and not feel overstuffed.

This idea came from the two co-founders' passion for food.

Nabeel Jamal, Co-founder of Oklahoma City Food Tours is a devout Food Enthusiast. He said that is what inspired him to start Oklahoma Food Tours.

"Oklahoma, I think the food scene has grown and we have so many talented chefs. So, three years ago, I started a podcast about food in Oklahoma so we would get chefs on to talk about their restaurants and what makes their food good, unique and why they chose Oklahoma because some of them moved back from Oklahoma to start their restaurants," said Jamal.

Local restaurants are welcoming to the business, Marco Diaz, General Manager New State, said Oklahoma Food Tours have been a huge benefit to their restaurant.

"These guys are here all of the time they bring a pretty big crowd the smallest group we have done is like 4 people and the biggest group is like 60 so they take care of a lot of people and bring people into the plaza. I feel like this whole area is up and coming," said Diaz.

Our Tour:

Neon Coffee:

Iced Fitzgerald - espresso, whole milk, house pecan syrup, & NEON cream

New State:

Fried Banana Peppers

The Cheeseburger

New state style- premium American cheese, Dijonnaise, diced pickle, diced red onion

Roxy's Ice Cream Social:

Graham Cracker Ice Cream





To learn more about Oklahoma Food Tours visit their website or Instagram.

And if you or someone you know would make a great Food Tour guide, feel free to reach out to Nabeel or Ryan, they are hiring!