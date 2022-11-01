Warm Start To November As Storms Approach


Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 7:15 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

November is starting on a bit of a warm note. Highs in the 70s today with sunny skies and a south breeze.Temps this afternoon across the state.

Tonight lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow look for stronger winds and 70s once again.

Temps tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday a dryline will set up in the panhandles. This will be the focal point for a few storms that could be severe. Thursday night into Friday storms will push toward OKC from the west.

Storm zone for Thursday evening.

These will have a low risk of being severe. A stronger line of storms fires Friday afternoon and this will race to the east.

Storm zone from Thursday into Friday morning.

Along the line, storms could produce up to golf ball size hail, winds to 70 mph, and brief spin-ups will be possible. 

Storm zone from Friday into Saturday morning.
