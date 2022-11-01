Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City

By: News 9

Emergency Crews Respond After Person Hit By Car In SE Oklahoma City

-

Oklahoma City Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman was hit by a vehicle near Southeast 44th and Eastern. Police say they were notified of the deadly crash by a passerby who spotted the body in the roadway and called police.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital where they were then pronounced deceased. Officers have not yet identified the victim.

Police have closed a portion of southeast 44th while crews investigate the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

