Authorities Reopen I-35 After Reports Of Early-Morning Shooting

By: News 9

Authorities have reopened part of I-35 on the northeast side of the city after reports of an early-morning shooting on Tuesday.

According to police, the street was closed after one person claimed to have been hit by gunfire near Northeast 23rd Street before running away. Neighbors in the area also told 911 that someone was banging on their doors and windows.

Police have yet to find the victim, or the person responsible for the shooting.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.




