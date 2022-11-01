Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting


Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 4:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted.

Both victims are expected to recover form their injuries.


This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

