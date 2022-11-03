Stillwater Police: 2 Missing Teens Found In Florida

-

UPDATE: Persia Lalehparvaran and her cousin, Tsegan Jones of Oklahoma City were located in Gainesville Florida, according to the Stillwater Police Department.

The two juveniles and the car they had taken were recovered safely, and the pair were released back to family.

The department said they were thankful for all the assistance they received, from other departments and ordinary people, in locating the two teens.

"[We] would like to thank Oklahoma City Police, Houston Police, US Marshalls and both Texas and Florida Law Enforcement agencies for their assistance in this case," the department said. "We also want to thank everyone for sharing our posts and we are thankful these two juveniles are safe."

This is an update to a previous story, which can be found below.

--

Stillwater and Oklahoma City police are looking for two missing teens who may have crossed state lines.

Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and Tsegan Jones, 13, have been missing since Saturday morning. Lalehparvaran's grandmother called Stillwater police after she saw the teen leaving in the family car.

Police said Lalehparvaran and Jones are not thought to be in danger at this time.

“On Sunday at 9:49 a.m., Stillwater police responded to the 400 block of South Burdick in reference to a runaway investigation," Stillwater Police Department Lt. T.J. Low said.

Low said Lalehparvaran's grandmother told police her granddaughter left in the family's car.

“Their 2012 Volvo S60. It's a white four-door sedan car," said Lt. Low.

Police believe the 15-year-old drove to Oklahoma City where she picked up Jones, her cousin.

“Family members were able to track that the vehicle was moving on I-35 south towards the Texas area," said Lt. Low.

Her grandmother also told police that she believed her granddaughter was on the way to Houston.

She said there was a search history on their family computer of the route from Stillwater to Houston, which is over 500 miles and more than seven-and-a-half hours away.

“This one's kind of a rare runaway situation as the juveniles are believed to be in the Houston, Texas area," said Lt. Low. “A lot of times runaway juveniles are more within the state or city they ran away from, so it's very rare for them to take a vehicle, especially underage, and go towards the Texas area.”

Neither teenager is old enough to have a license. It is not clear if they picked up somebody else who may have been driving the car.

“If they are driving, they could receive a citation or even jail for driving without a license, but there's also the concern of, ‘What if somebody else is driving the vehicle?’" Lt. Low said.

The girls have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.