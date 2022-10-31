8 People Arrested In Connection To Illegal Casino In Oklahoma City

-

An illegal casino in Oklahoma City’s Asian District was shut down by police over the weekend thanks to tips from the community.

Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit arrested eight people inside the building near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard.

Drivers may have likely passed the nondescript building and never knew there was what police called an illegal gambling operation behind the glass store front.

Everything inside the building is now gone.

“This was in response to tips about gambling,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. “Illegal gambling going on inside the business there.”

According to arrest reports, police showed up just before 10 p.m. on Friday to execute a search warrant.

“When officers performed or served the search warrant, they found numerous gambling machines, tables, proceeds, things along those lines,” Knight said. “They also found multiple pounds of marijuana inside the establishment.”

A group of eight adults were arrested during the raid. Reports showed several of the suspects had out-of-state IDs or were from China. The eight suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints stemming from the bust.

Police officials said this was a lengthy investigation but did not indicate how long the secret business was in operation.

“They’re still looking into the illegal gambling problem right now in Oklahoma City,” said Knight. “So, it’s possible there could be more arrests.”

Charges against the suspects have not been filed the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.