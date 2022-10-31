Thunder Star Guard Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Western Conference Player Of The Week

By: Nate Kotisso

If the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to tank for the 2022-23 regular season, the team has clearly not received the memo.

After losing their first three games by a combined 22 points, OKC has ripped off a three-game winning streak.

The catalyst of the Thunder winning streak is guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Oklahoma City won back-to-back tilts against the Los Angeles Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander's former team, last week. The 24-year-old scored 57 points in those two games, but it was far from his finest work.

SGA poured in 38 more points during the Thunder's stunning come-from-behind overtime victory Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished the three-game stretch averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's counterpart in the Eastern Conference was Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three Milwaukee wins last week.