Local Nonprofit Helping Students, Teachers Dealing With Dyslexia

According to the National Institutes of Health, at least one in five people in the U.S. experience difficulties learning to read.

Heather Johnston, the executive director of the Payne Education Center in The Village, said her organization is working to combat reading deficiency in our state.

"We teach teachers to teach reading in a way that is best of all students, but in a way that is necessary for dyslexics," Johnston said.

Dyslexia is a medical neurological condition, but the Payne Education Center trains teachers to prevent reading difficulties in children and to remediate dyslexia.

Last summer, the center trained 971 teachers. Johnson said they believe reading literacy is not only important but absolutely necessary,

"In today's world, reading is a currency. If you can't read well, you will not be able to get a job that pays well," Johnston said. "So we have to realize how valuable reading skills are for today's youth."

The Payne Education Center also connect parents, family members and the general community with resources.

The goal is to help children and loved ones by identifying testing centers, reading intervention services and support groups.

In order to support the Payne Education Center and help them share resources, you can purchase a premier card this week, which gives you up to 20% off at retailers across the Oklahoma City metro.

The cost to purchase a card goes directly to the center, to purchase a premier card, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Payne Education Center, click here.