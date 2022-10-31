By: News 9

State, Local Officials Looking To Ensure Public Safety For Halloween

As Halloween begins, many officials across Oklahoma are finding ways to keep the holiday safe and fun for kids.

When it comes to costumes, experts said they should fit well to avoid difficulty breathing, tripping or falling.

Make sure too when using face paint that it is hypoallergenic and non-toxic.

If your child is wearing a mask, make sure they can still see their surroundings when it is on.

Law enforcement is also urging drivers to keep an extra eye out for trick-or-treaters.

Officials said they are encouraging everyone to slow down, concentrate on driving and avoid distractions.

Police have also recommend adding reflective tape to costumes and candy bags to make children easier to see.