Governor Stitt Announces New Airspace Jobs Coming To Burns Flat

By: News 9, News On 6

A major jobs announcement coming to Washita County is now officially official.

Governor Kevin Stitt's office announced Monday that Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat.

Officials said the move will brings hundreds of jobs to Washita County.

The company said it will invest millions of dollars to upgrade the two hangars and construct another hangar at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port Complex.

The governor's office said the relocation could create anywhere between 450 and 600 jobs for Burns Flat.