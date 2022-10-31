Perfect Fall Weather Arrives Just In Time For Halloween

-

A perfect forecast for Halloween, trick-or-treating will be chilly with light winds and clear skies.

Expect temps to rise into the 70s today, but should cool before trick-or-treating starts.

Heavy rain with severe storms late this week. Storm chances go up in western Oklahoma on Thursday, and a very potent upper-level storm will swing through the area. This will bring three days of storm chances. Ahead of this system, south winds will ramp up! This will pull Gulf moisture up across Oklahoma. This moisture will be fuel for severe storms despite the calendar saying November.

This system is still several days away, so the timing and details will become more fine tuned. As of now, Friday evening into Saturday morning will be the timeframe for Oklahoma City severe threats and heaviest rain. At times the rain will be tropical-like with some areas seeing flooding.