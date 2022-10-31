Perfect Fall Weather Arrives Just In Time For Halloween


Monday, October 31st 2022, 6:55 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A perfect forecast for Halloween, trick-or-treating will be chilly with light winds and clear skies. 

Halloween temperatures.

Expect temps to rise into the 70s today, but should cool before trick-or-treating starts.

Temps for Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain with severe storms late this week. Storm chances go up in western Oklahoma on Thursday, and a very potent upper-level storm will swing through the area. This will bring three days of storm chances. Ahead of this system, south winds will ramp up! This will pull Gulf moisture up across Oklahoma. This moisture will be fuel for severe storms despite the calendar saying November.

Severe storms expected for Friday.

This system is still several days away, so the timing and details will become more fine tuned. As of now, Friday evening into Saturday morning will be the timeframe for Oklahoma City severe threats and heaviest rain. At times the rain will be tropical-like with some areas seeing flooding.

Future rain totals for this weekend.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 31st, 2022

November 1st, 2022

October 28th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022