OCPD Responds To Central OKC Stabbing

Monday, October 31st 2022, 6:36 am
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue.
Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm.
The victim was later transported to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.
Currently, there is no suspect in custody.
October 31st, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022