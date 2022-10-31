OCPD Responds To Central OKC Stabbing


Monday, October 31st 2022, 6:36 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. 

Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. 

The victim was later transported to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition. 

Currently, there is no suspect in custody.
