OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls

By: News 9

Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater.

Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City.

Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.

Police said the two are in a white 2012 Volvo S-60 with Shawnee tags and plate number 9199.

Officials said there is no information to suggest the two are in immediate danger other than driving underage.

If you have any information call 911 immediately.



