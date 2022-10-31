By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned On Oct. 31, 2022

Oklahoma Foundation Offering Free Flu Shots For Children

Flu shots will be available at all clinics for children 2-18 years of age.

For more information, click here.

Local Nonprofit Helping Students, Teachers Dealing With Dyslexia

According to the National Institutes of Health, at least one in five people in the U.S. experience difficulties learning to read.

Heather Johnston, the executive director of the Payne Education Center in The Village, said her organization is working to combat reading deficiency in our state.

If you would like to learn more about the Payne Education Center, click here.