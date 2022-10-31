By: News 9, News On 6

Legal Expert Speaks Out After Arrest Of Former Wewoka Middle School Principal

-

A former Wewoka Middle School principal that was arrested on child sexual assault charges is out on a $100,000 bond.

Cody Barlow is accused of fondling a male student in his office, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Related: Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student

The OSBI investigation began at the request of the District Attorney's Office after they were notified that a student was assaulted by Barlow in his office.

The male child reported to authorities that Barlow had inappropriate contact with him on multiple occasions this school year.

The behavior escalated in September when the child said he was sexually assaulted.

Legal expert Cameron Spradling said he expects more victims to come forward



