Mustang Public Schools Increasing Security Presence At North Middle School Monday


Sunday, October 30th 2022, 7:35 pm

By: News 9


MUSTANG, Okla. -

Mustang Public Schools have announced an increased security presence for Monday at North Middle School after a student was found with a handgun Friday.

Related: Middle School Student Found With Handgun At Mustang Public Schools

District leaders said a teacher quickly found the gun after another student notified them about the weapon. 

The district said there was no plot or plan against students or staff. 

The incident is still under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 30th, 2022

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022

Top Headlines

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022