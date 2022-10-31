Mustang Public Schools Increasing Security Presence At North Middle School Monday

Sunday, October 30th 2022, 7:35 pm
Mustang Public Schools have announced an increased security presence for Monday at North Middle School after a student was found with a handgun Friday.
District leaders said a teacher quickly found the gun after another student notified them about the weapon.
The district said there was no plot or plan against students or staff.
The incident is still under investigation.
