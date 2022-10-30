About Your Retirement: Ways To Prevent Tripping & Falling Around The Home

By: News 9

Retirement expert Jim McWhirter answers your questions.

This week a viewer asks "Jim, Following your reminders about Depression in seniors living alone last week, I decided to go by again and check on my mom. I did not see any of the red flags you stated but learned she has fallen twice recently. It appears her falls are the result of some things I need to make easier for her. What do you feel are the most important things that should concern me?"



