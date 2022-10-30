Proposed Changes Could Help With EMSA Response Times

By: News 9

After 45 years changes could be coming to EMSA operations in Oklahoma City and it could mean quicker response times.

EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka the big change will allow them to work with multiple contractors. Under the current EMSA agreement, it must contract out services.

Paluka says adding multiple contractors will allow them to help with response times.

"Instead of just having one avenue, in the previous documents, we were only allowed to have one contractor and that allows us to really maximize that opportunity and it's only if we need it," said Paluka

EMSA will also remove the "Window of opportunity” which allowed OKC and Tulsa to review and decide if they wanted to continue using EMSA every five years. Paluka said this gives their team peace of mind.

"By removing that, we’re giving our team members and future EMSA employees peace of mind that EMSA is here to stay and we have good working relationships with our beneficiary cities and were all working towards the same goals," said Paluka

A recent city residential satisfaction survey showed that 75% said they were satisfied with EMSA, a slight drop from 80% in 2021.

Before the changes become official, the city of OKC needs to approve the proposal.



