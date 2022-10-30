Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

-

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help.

“Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.

To combat that, Holt is donating the proceeds of his mayoral drink Holt My Beer to the shelter. He said Stonecloud Brewery reached out to him about the idea.

“We launched it two weeks ago, they made 3,000 cans, and they all sold out in 48 hours, so that was a little surprising, but they held a few back for today,” Holt said.

That's for a dog adoption event at Stonecloud Brewery, giving folks a chance to stop by and try Holt the Beer and take home a furry little friend.

“It's a good cause and a good beer,” Holt said.

Riley stopped by the event with her kids leaving with a new addition to their family Spooky.

“The kids noticed the dogs and they really wanted another puppy,” Rachel Riley said.

“We're looking forward to spending more time on our dog walks around the park and creating more memories with our new dog,” Riley said.

“That wouldn't have happened otherwise because they would be down at the shelter today if not for being here,” Holt said.