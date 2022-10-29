National Memorial Museum's Survivor Tree Thrives After Historic Ice Storm

-

It’s been two years since the historic ice storm that left many streets covered with tree limbs.

One branch, fell from the Oklahoma City National Memorial's Survivor Tree.

The museum tells News 9 the survivor tree symbolizes the strength of Oklahoma. They said just like the community, the survivor tree was able to bounce back and is still standing strong.

The more than 100-year-old American Elm Tree continues to blossom at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

“It’s always growing bigger it’s growing new branches,” Gabriel Taylor said.

Taylor has done maintenance around the museum for over a decade, maintaining the iconic elm tree also known as the Survivor Tree.

“After the bombing, the tree was burnt, and the leaves were all off of it. It was nothing but a twig,” Taylor said.

The Survivor Tree was burnt, but not dead.

“You can’t see that today because it’s repaired itself,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the tree has weathered several storms, a windstorm in 2011and an ice storm exactly two years ago.

“So, we were up there actually removing ice from it when a branch on the west side of the tree fell. It was too heavy for it and some of the branch had been compromised we knew about. We didn’t think it was that much of a concern,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the branch falling was sad, but it's part of nature. Plus, the tree is rooted in resilience.

“The survivor tree is an important symbol for all of the world. You can have something happen to you and then through that experience you can grow from it and learn and become better for it on the other side,” Taylor said.

Something Taylor said no storm or drought can stop.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is hosting a STEM night Thursday, November 3 for families looking to learn more about environmental science at the memorial and museum. Click here for more information.



